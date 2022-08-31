Michael A. Seibel, 44, of Berlin, N.H., passed away at Maine Medical Center following a car accident on Route 16 in Madison, N.H.
Michael was born in Laconia on April 4, 1978. He was the son of Karl and Lorraine Seibel. He grew up in North Conway, N.H., and attended the local schools.
The happiest part of Michael’s life was becoming a father and this also changed his life in many wonderful ways. He was the loving father of Timothy William, Isaiah Michael, Elijah Christopher and Noah Michael Seibel.
His life revolved around his boys. Michael also loved camping and would take Ann-Marie and the boys camping on many occasions at the local campgrounds of the White Mountains.
He was also very talented in electrical, plumbing and electronics. He could fix just about anything and often helped many friends and family in this way.
Michael was predeceased by his brother, Timothy Jonathan Carberry.
Michael leaves behind his loving parents, Lorraine and Karl Seibel; his sister, Gina Miller and her husband, Mark Miller, along with his niece and nephew, Abby and Brett Miller; his sisters, Jamie-Rose Kelly and her family, along with Amanda Lewis and her family.
He also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, along with Samantha Byron, the mother of two of his boys and her daughter, Trinity Marte. Michael also leaves behind his godson and special little buddy, Kaisyn Sargent, who is a big brother to all his boys.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to: The Michael Seibel Children’s Fund c/o Lorraine Seibel, 78 Bow Lane, North Conway, NH 03860
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home. Located at 2925 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH 03860.
