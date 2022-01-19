Mary M. “Maureen” (Price) McManus, 82, of North Conway, N.H., and formerly of Lynn, Mass., was called home on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Peg (Hanrahan) Price. One of four children, she was born and raised in Lynn and graduated from Lynn Classical High School, Class of 1956.
After graduation, she worked at Security Trust Co. of Lynn. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, Drum Corp and shopping for bargains at flea markets, yard sales or her favorite stores. She joins her loving husband of 53 years of marriage, Charles F. McManus, who predeceased her in 2015.
Maureen leaves her son, Kevin McManus and his wife, April, of Rowley and grandsons, Patrick McManus of Peabody, Mass., and Andrew McManus and his wife, Danielle, of Dracut, Mass.; and great-grandson Bryson; son Sean McManus and his wife, Debra, of Windham, N.H.; and grandchildren, Matthew McManus and his wife, Debbie Mishel, of Nashua, N.H.; and Victoria McManus and her fiance, Corey Simone, of Litchfield, N.H.; son Mark McManus of Lynn; and grandson Brian Kinney of Lynn; and daughter Colleen McManus-Spaulding and her companion, Ronald Stephens, of Chelsea, Mass.; and grandson David Spaulding and his wife, Jessica, of Conway, N.H.; and great-granddaughters, Seretta and Paisley; and grandson Chris Spaulding and his wife, Olivia, of Conway, N.H.; and great-grandchildren Jackson and Natalie; and grandson Alex Spaulding of Albany, N.H.
In her later years, she spent time raising her grandchildren, David, Alex and Christopher.
Maureen is also survived by her siblings, Peggy (Price) Belliveau and her husband, Tom, of Lynn; Bill Price and his late wife, Barbara, of Lynn; Roger Price and his wife, Micki Leavett, of Lynn and North Conway, N.H.; and his late wife Connie; and her 25 nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Solimine Funeral Home at 426 Broadway (Route 129) in Lynn at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and are required to wear a mask while inside. Visiting hours will be on Friday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. A Graveside Service in North Conway will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Directions and online guestbook for family and friend to offer condolences at solimine.com.
