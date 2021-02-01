Mary Ella (Barton) Davidson, 85, of Greenville, S.C., formerly of Center Conway, N.H., went to be with her Savior on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Mary was born April 9, 1935.
Mary and her late husband, Robert, owned Ballou’s Department Store in Conway, N.H., before moving to South Carolina.
She is survived by their six children, Robert W. Davidson (Joan) Zanesville, Ohio; Donnie S. Davidson of Fryeburg, Maine; Penny S. Nelson (Ernest) Fryeburg; Audrey Z. Huot (Brian) Fryeburg; Bettyjane D. Hatch (Michael) of Greenville; and Susan M. Norcross (Gardner) of Tamworth, N.H.; 18 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren; one brother Fred Barton; two sisters, Dorothy Pickell and Brenda Brown.
She was preceded in death by both parents and one brother, Richard Barton and one sister, Judith Welch.
Mary was a busy woman raising a family, a small business owner and co-owner of Ballou’s Department Store.
She fulfilled a dream of hers to go to college and graduated. Following graduation, she taught at Hidden Treasures Special Needs School in Greenville. She was a member of Trinity Bible Church in Greer, S.C.
Services will be held on Monday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. at the Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum at 2206 Woodruff Road in Simpsonville, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to any of the following: Agape Hospice Greenville, 529 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29601 (agapecaregroup.com), Trinity Bible Church of Greer, 205 North Suber Road, Greer, SC 29651 (trinitybiblegreer.org/tbc) or Whole Hearted Foundation (wholeheartedfoundation.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.