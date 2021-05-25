Martha Coughlin Corrock passed away tragically Friday, May 14, 2021, in Challis, Idaho.
Martha was such a force of life. She was born at her family home at Swampscott, Massachusetts on March 20, 1955, to Richard and Virginia (Dawe) Coughlin, the youngest of five children.
She soon moved to North Conway, N.H., with her family and spent her youth living in the shadow of Mount Cranmore, where she spent her early years learning to ski through the Hannes Schneider ski school and following her siblings around.
She had a huge passion for the sport, encouraged by her parents and soon excelled as a fantastic skier which served as the foundation of her short but amazing ski career.
At the age of 14, Martha was alpine ski racing in New Hampshire and it was clear that she had a huge talent that soon led her to pursuing a career as a world class alpine ski racer.
Martha went to a summer ski race camp in New Zealand coached by Warren Witherell. Martha at the age of 14 had a dream to train in the mountains and by herself contacted Warren to see if he would take her on as student and coach her for the coming season at Burke Mountain.
Warren agreed as long as Martha cleared the plan with her principal at the Junior High School in Swampscott. She did this and spent the winter developing her skills. Later that year, she felt so passionate about the blended athletic/academic concept that she posted a sign on Warren’s office door that said:
BURKE MOUNTAIN ACADEMY
for self-motivated students and hungry racers
Warren Witherell, Headmaster and Janitor
Martha Coughlin, Ski Racer and Student
Martha and Warren soon founded the first ski academy that set the standard for all ski academies in the country.
Martha was named to the U.S. Ski team in 1970 and by her 18th birthday was ranked in the top seed in all alpine events in the world.
Soon after, Martha decided that she would leave ski racing and moved to Seattle. Influenced by her mother and sisters, Martha pursued a career in cooking. She became the premier wedding cake baker for the greater Seattle area. Soon after that, she went to France to study French pastry at Ecole Bellouet Cunseil. She was the only female student. Martha returned to Seattle and opened DELICES, a French pastry outlet that served the burgeoning Starbucks stores and Microsoft as well as several local stores.
After several years of baking Martha, then returned to North Conway and opened up a country bakery which specialized in cakes, pies and some of her favorite pastry recipes.
While doing all of this, Martha raised five children; all of them either in her belly or cribs or dusted in flour or becoming budding chefs themselves. She had a great career.
Martha is survived by her former husbands, Ian Mackay, Dominique Deniaud, Dan Lucy, her children, Gavin Mackay, Fiona Mackay, Julien Deniaud, Nokomis Lucy and Gridley Lucy, her siblings, Dana (Beth) Coughlin, Judy Coughlin, Wendy Ketcham, and Jeffry (Heidi) Coughlin and many aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom were loved and cherished by her.
It was an amazing life as a mother, pioneer of skiing, outstanding baker. Above all, Martha passionately believed in the integral role women can play as mentors and role models for young girls in all aspects of life.
Finally, she spent seven wonderful years living her dreams and passions in the mountains and on the sea. This time was spent with her loving husband Kenny Corrock She will be sorely missed by all who she touched.
Martha’s friends are banding together to support our favorite Cowgirl (aka Cartwright aka Cuppa). If you would like to donate to help support Cuppa’s future we have set up a GoFundMe page at the following link: gofund.me/5c58f2f4.
