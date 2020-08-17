Marlo Ann Watson Lemay, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 12, 2020.
Born to Bo and Belle Watson, June 20, 1968. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She leaves behind her parents; her sister Jennifer-eve Watson Sandoval; her husband Shawn J. Lemay; sons, Shawn Robert Lemay and (Brianna Lemay); Zachary Allen Lemay and (Ashley Nettles) of Ossipee, N.H.; and Robert Holden Lemay (Carla) of Port Charlotte, Fla. Also, her grandchildren Hunter, Abigail, Adam, Bentley and Kienan, all of Ossipee; her nephews, Dylan and David Sandoval with whom she had a special relationship with; and many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Kingswood High School in 1986. She was a member of Rainbows and went the furthest she could go. She also coached Little League for many years while all of her sons were playing. She loved playing online games, and Nintendo Zelda.
She was a very caring person, the first one to help out with family and friends. She helped take care of her grandmother whom she called “Grammy-Annie” and her grandmother called her “Marlo Annie.” She was Memme to her grandchildren.
Many will remember her working at Abbott’s and Staples store in Ossipee many years.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Florence and Carleton Thomas. And her mother in-law, Audrey Mackenzie and her father in-law, Norman Mackenzie, and nephew Lee Mackenzie.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
