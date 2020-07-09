Mark McKinsey Jr. died on July 3 at Mineral Springs in North Conway. Mark was born February 28, 1934, in Ardmore, Oklahoma, the only child of Elizabeth and Mark McKinsey.
He attended the University of Oklahoma on a Navy scholarship, and after graduating, he served three years of active duty. Following that, he went to Harvard Business School and earned a Master of Business Administration.
He spent a large part of his career in the furniture industry.
His first marriage was to Beverlee McKinsey. They had a son, Scott, but the marriage ended in divorce.
In 1964, he married his second wife, Vanessa. In 1988, the McKinseys moved to the Mount Washington Valley, where Mark worked at Yield House before it was sold. He worked as a consultant in acquisitions and mergers, and for many years taught a course on the subject for the American Management Association.
Mark is survived by his wife Vanessa; his son Scott and his wife Nancy; his sons Stewart and Colin; his beloved grandsons Marley and Lucas; and his cousins Andrea Lunsford, Ellen Ashdown, Patty Fara and Laura McKinsey Tifft.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later, safer date.
Donations in Mark's memory may be made to the American Heart Association.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
