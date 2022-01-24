Marion A. Monson, 91, of Denmark, Maine, passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 22, 2022, surrounded by her family. The wife of Don Monson, they shared 68 years of happy marriage before his death in 2016.
A lifelong resident of Denmark, she worked alongside her husband at the Denmark Village Store and Agway Feed Co., before forming Monson Oil Co., now known as Downeast Energy.
For a brief time, Marion also held a Realtor’s license and sold property in the area. A true matriarch of her community, Marion was active in the Denmark Cemetery Association, the Denmark Lions Club and a frequent volunteer at the Bridgton Hospital.
Always the avid outdoors person, she enjoyed many days fishing on Sand Pond with her husband and family, traveling north during hunting season to check out the moose hunt and exploring the Maine coastline in summer. In later years, her walks outside greeted many with a wave and smile as they were passing by on Bull Ring.
As Mom, Grammie and Great-Grammie Monson, Marion passed along many life lessons of strength and courage. She was always there for family and friends with a warm biscuit, molasses cookie or just an ear for conversation. Her genuine presence will be missed by many.
Marion is survived by her two daughters, Donna Hobbins and husband, Barry, of Saco, Maine, and Jacky MacFarlane and husband, Gary, of Denmark; grandchildren, Jessica Gyger and husband, Dan, of Bridgton, Maine, Julie Davis and husband, Eric, of Denmark; Jenny Valente and husband, Casey, of Denmark; Jon Hobbins of Saco; Delia Overschmidt and husband, John, of Ballwin, Mo.; and Liam Hobbins of Saco; great-grandchildren, Sean and Cody Davis and Addison, Kendall and Brady Valente.
She also leaves behind a brother-in-law Roger Bucknell and a sister-in-law Wilma Lord, as well as many close nieces, nephews and countless close friends and neighbors.
Marion was predeceased by her parents; her devoted husband; a brother Percy Lord; and sisters, Esther Dunn, Thelma Ford and Elizabeth “Betty” Bucknell.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all those who supported Marion as she aged and to Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice for their compassion and service.
A memorial graveside service and celebration of Marion’s life will be held at 1PM on Saturday, May 28, at the LA Barre Cemetery in Denmark.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marion’s memory to the following: Denmark Congregational Church, P.O. Box 816, Denmark, ME 04022 or the Denmark Public Library, P.O. Box 50, Denmark, ME 04022.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared at hallfuneralhome.net.
