Marilyn Bennett passed away on Nov. 5, 2021, after a period of declining health. She moved to the Mount Washington Valley with her family when she was a young girl and attended schools in North Conway, N.H., and Bartlett, N.H.
She met and married the love of her life, Arnold Bennett, and the two raised their family in Bartlett.
Marilyn was a very social person and made friends wherever she went. Marilyn was a resident of the Merriman House for the last 10 months.
The family includes: a son, Bruce E. Bennett and his wife, Tracey of Bartlett; a daughter, Cindy Locke and her husband, Larry, of Silver Lake, N.H.; four grandchildren, Kim Bennett; Katie Calcut-Bennett and wife, Jessica Calcut-Bennett; and Mellisa Locke; three great-grandchildren, Ava, JJ (Jason) and Aili Piper; and many beloved nieces and nephews, including Sharon Neally of North Conway.
Marilyn was predeceased by her husband in 2000; a son Jeffrey Bennett; and five siblings, Earl Morton, Peter Morton, Norma Dondero, Sylvia Neally and Althea Hall.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway. Funeral services will Friday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. in the Glen Community Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Glen Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Leona Cloutier and the entire staff of the Merriman House for the care, compassion and love showed to Marilyn.
