Lorraine Jones of Bartlett, N.H., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
She was born at North Conway’s Memorial Hospital to Robert and Alaina B. Jones. The eldest of three children, her brother’s, Robert Jones and Richard Jones predeceased her.
Lorraine grew up in Bartlett and attended Bartlett Grade School. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Portland, Maine.
While married, Lorraine lived in Durham, N.H., El Paso, Texas, Danvers, Mass., and she settled in Claremont, N.H., for 20 years where she raised her family.
She was very active in the Claremont Garden Club and the Green Mountain Home Demonstration Club. While in Claremont she was a longtime employee of Tampax. Inc.
Lorraine returned to Bartlett in 1975. In 1980, she attended Houles Beauty Academy in Manchester, N.H. She then opened her own hair salon, Hair Care by L. Jones. The salon remained open for over 40 years. Lorraine enjoyed her many wonderful customers over the years.
Lorraine was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Mountains Church, where she passed out the missals for years. She was enrolled in the Brown Scapular of Our Lady of the Mount Carmel by Father Matthew Schultz in the original Roman Rite.
Lorraine was a strong resilient woman who took independence to a new level. She will be missed by her community, friends, and family.
Lorraine is survived by her two sons, Rich Douglas and Jeffery Szymujko; a grandson Jeffery Szymujko; and a special granddaughter Hillary Szymujko.
Visiting hours will be held on Feb. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., followed by a Mass of Christian burial on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Our Lady of the Mountains Church.
She will be honored in the spring with a Christian burial at the Bartlett Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Lorraine requested that masses be said at the church of your choice.
