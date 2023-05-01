Lois Southgate Badger of Kennebunkport, Maine, died peacefully in her home on April 28, 2023, surrounded by children, Dana and Pam. She was known by her friends as Bussie.
She was born in Cambridge, Mass., June 12, 1925, a daughter of Stuart and Alice Southgate.
Lois attended Newton Schools and graduated from Middlebury College in 1947.
On Oct. 25, 1947, she married Robert Badger, whom she had known since they were 5 years old. They celebrated almost 70 years of marriage before Robert’s passing in 2016.
After her husband finished Bowdoin College in 1949, they decided to stay in Maine. For many years, they lived in Kennebunkport. Lois was active in her church and town activities. Their three children were born while they lived there.
For many years, they sailed on their sloop, Sea Badger. They taught all their children and grandchildren a love of the sea. They were both active in the Arundel Yacht Club.
After several moves, the Badgers moved to Jackson, N.H., when they owned the Joe Jones Ski Shops. In 1990, they retired back to Kennebunkport, where they still had many close friends. Lois was active as the secretary of the Arundel Cemetery Corporation. She also repaired books at the Louis Graves Library.
Lois is predeceased by her husband, Bob; son, Jeffrey; her parents; and sister, Barbara Dixwell.
Lois is survived by her sister, Virginia Rice; her children, Dana and wife, Kathleen, and daughter, Pamela, and husband, Chip; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, whom she adored.
The family would like to thank the dedicated Kennebunkport Nurses, Comfort Keepers and Hospice of Southern Maine for their care and compassion, enabling Lois to remain in her home, as she wished.
There will be no visiting hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in the Arundel Cemetery.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, mainefuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Arundel Cemetery, P.O. Box 11, Kennebunkport, ME 04046 or the Louis Graves Library in Kennebunkport.
