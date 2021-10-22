Lisa “Ottes” Fox, 63, of Chocorua, N.H., former resident of Jackson, N.H., passed into the light and love of the universe; unexpectedly but peacefully on Oct. 16, 2021.
Lisa was born March 31, 1958, in Great Neck, N.Y., daughter of the late Robert and Gloria (Seden) Ottes. She grew up in Great Neck graduating St. Mary’s school. She also lived in Massachusetts for many years prior to moving to Jackson, N.H.
Lisa spent several years self employed as a caregiver and taking care of people with disabilities. She was an amazing caregiver that took a lot of pride in helping others to help themselves. Her genuine nature shined through her work and her love for others has always been abundant.
Lisa is survived by her oldest son Colt Fox; girlfriend Mariah Smith and their daughter, Mallory Fox of Albany, N.H.; and her younger son Brian Fox and girlfriend, Carline Corsetti, of Weare, N.H.
Lisa was a free spirit full of love, kindness and energy. Some of her favorite things to do included horseback riding, listening to music, scenic rides, visiting her chickens, barbecues, hanging at the fire pit, Harley Davidson, Most of all Yah Yah loved spending time Mallory.
Lisa was the kind of person who would give you her last dollar or a ride even if her gas tank was on empty. The shirt on her back was yours if you needed it, more than her. Lisa loved her boys and made a home for them in Jackson, a place she truly loved. The Fox family made lifelong friendships through schools, jobs, and the many activities Lisa and the boys participated in.
Lisa had a tremendous love for animals, horses, dogs, cats, birds, and all the woodland creatures that inhabited the forest of Jackson. She cared for hundreds of animals over the years and left her cat Rondo to her son Colt to continue their love for all creatures great and small. Lisa’s love and spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Be free of pain and worldly things
There will be no services.
Contributions to help the Fox's with final expenses can be made to a GoFundMe account on Lisa's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.