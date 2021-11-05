Linda Gray Wright peacefully went to be with Jesus on Oct. 29, 2021. She was surrounded by her family in her home in Fryeburg, Maine.
Born June 26, 1940, Linda was born to Gertrude Slack Conover, and Earl Gray, on her mother’s birthday, along with her twin sister, Lois, in Trenton, N.J. She grew up in Dolington, Pa., and went to Council Rock High School, where she was a standout softball player. She married her high school sweetheart, Alfred J. Wright from Newtown, Pa. They were married for 56 years, before Alfred passed away in 2016.
Linda and Alfred started Wright’s Bakery in Newtown Pa., in their early 20s. They had three children, Donna, Alfred Jr., and David. They once owned two motorcycles and enjoyed riding them.
In 1977, Linda and Alfred and their three children moved to Chatham, N.H, where they homesteaded on their farm. Linda got a job as manager of Harrington’s of Vermont in North Conway, N.H.
In 1981, they bought Stow Corner Store, along with their son David. She helped manage the store, along with working at the Red Jacket in the office. She then worked for Oak Brokers. While her grandkids were young, Linda and Al loved to go to the Basin and take them camping.
Linda lovingly took care of her husband Alf, for almost 12 years, after he had a stroke. She also helped take care of her twin sister, Lo, for several years, until her death in 2019.
Linda loved to play cards, and belonged to the Merry Makers Card Club, which started in 1947 by several farmer’s wives, in North Fryeburg, Maine. She also was a great cook, and was heard to say, “I hope I can cook when I get to Heaven!” Linda loved the Red Sox and watched every game she could. She also loved to watch tennis and golf. She attended Bible Study, and loved Jesus.
Linda’s claim to fame, was the four generations of birthdays that she was a part of. Her Mother, her twin sister and herself, her daughter, Donna, and granddaughter Chelsy, all were born on June 26.
She was loved by her 13 grandchildren and her many great-grandchildren. Linda was given the best care by her granddaughter Coreen Hennessy Eccleston, her husband Cavan and son Cian, who was the apple of her eye, while they lived with her for the last few years. We all are very grateful for their care which allowed for her to be at home.
Linda leaves behind her daughter Donna Hennessy and her husband, John, of Chatham, N.H.; Alfred J. Wright Jr. and his wife, Melanie, of Montgomery, Texas; and David Wright and his wife, Joann, of Wales, Mass. Also her sister-in-law Karla Wright Edwards, her husband, Wayne, and their families, from Wrightstown, Pa.
Linda’s family would like to thank all the medical staff at Stevens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine, who were so supportive and caring. Also the Visiting and Hospice Nurses of North Conway. The EMT team, who transported her so carefully and caringly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice, P.O. Box 432, North Conway, NH 03860.
A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held Sunday, Nov 7, at the Basin, at 2 p.m.
Words of condolence and tribute may be shared with Linda’s family at woodfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.