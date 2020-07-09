CASCO, Maine — Leta Hill, 85, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020.
Leta was born in Plymouth, Vermont, to Harold and Marjorie (Wheeler) Pinney on August 4, 1934.
Leta spent many years in the Mount Washington Valley area, where she was employed at Memorial Hospital and other health-care facilities. She and her late husband Ronald Hill owned Ron’s Chowder House in Glen, New Hampshire, prior to moving to South Royalton, Vermont, where she continued in the health-care field until her retirement. Upon retirement, she returned to the valley for many years until moving to Casco, Maine, with her daughter Sharon.
Leta was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Hill, and her daughter Kathryne Ann Wright.
Leta is survived by her children: Sharon Ganem, Larry Wright and wife Connie and son-in-law Austin Heath. Four grandchildren: Karly Novitt and husband Matt, Philip Ganem Jr., Hillary Mitchell and husband Derek, and Heidi Putnam and husband Justin. Seven great-grandchildren: Kailey, Kyle, Jacob, Sophie, Laurence, Zachary and Olivia.
In addition, she is survived by four stepchildren: Lynn Mahan, Lorrie Upton, Bill Hill and Jon Hill and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in Leta’s memory to: The Casco Inn Residential Care Facility, 434 Roosevelt Trail, Casco, ME 04015.
To share memories of Leta or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit coastalcremationservices.com
