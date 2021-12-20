DENMARK, Maine — Laurie A. Henry (Lowell), 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Bridgton Hospital in Bridgton, Maine, due to complications with pneumonia.
She was born on April 24, 1960, in Conway, N.H. A daughter of the late Cecil and Betty (Crevello) Lowell.
Laurie went to school at Brownfield Elementary School., and also attended the Fryeburg Academy. In Laurie’s earlier years, she enjoyed taking her boys to the fair in Cornish, Maine. She liked to go to pig roasts, being on the farm and visiting with her grandmother.She also was a substitute teacher at Sacopee Valley Middle School
She loved gardening, arts and crafts, online shopping for the perfect jewelry or candles, time with her friends, playing games and the color dark purple. Laurie’s most cherished moments were hunting with her son Allan, ice fishing with her grandkids, getting together and spending time with her family, and loving all of her pets.
Laurie worked at Forest Industries, Red Jacket, Woodland Acres and was currently working at Fox Ridge in New Hampshire. She was always a hard worker.
Laurie was predeceased by her mother and father, her siblings Neal and Kimmy.
She is survived by her brother, David Lowell, and her two sons, Allan Reed and his wife, Vanessa, of Brownfield, Maine, and Jim Reed of Denmark. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Brady, Nathan and Chase, her longtime life partner, Mark Hamlin and many more family and friends.
Keeping with Laurie’s wishes there will be a celebration of life held for Laurie Henry at the Lions building on Route 113 in Brownfield at 1 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2022.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
To make an online condolence, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
