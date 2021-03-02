Kathryn Ann Hofmann passed away peacefully at age 67 on March 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family who will continue to honor her legacy of happiness, strength and fulfillment.
Kathy was born on Dec. 14, 1953, in Springfield, Mass., to Jean Hofmann and the late Robert C. Hofmann. She was a graduate of West Bridgewater High School.
Kathy is survived by her son Dustin Duquette and his girlfriend, Heather Saufler, of North Conway, N.H.; daughter Shelley Wrightington and her husband, Brian, of Center Conway, N.H.; and grandchildren, Rylee and Abbey Wrightington; brothers Robert Hofmann and wife, Karen Lynch-Hofmann; Steven Hofmann and his wife, Charlene; sisters Deborah Hofmann-Slupski and her husband, Robert; Laurie Hofmann; and Lynne Hofmann-Ritucci and her husband, John; and many nieces and nephews.
Kathy’s love for life and energetic spirit was contagious to everyone she met. The simplest of pleasures brought her great joy which included time with her family and friends.
She was a proud cranberry grower for many years, volunteered in her community, loved camping, tennis, being active and she loved to sing and dance and would always “feel the music.” Kathy had many friends, her Cinnamon Cove family, at her home in Fort Myers, Fla., where she enjoyed the warm sun and good company.
There will be a celebration of Kathy’s life this summer.
In lieu of flowers you may send a donation to Oncology at Memorial Hospital/Maine Health 3073 White Mountain Highway, North Conway NH 03860
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.