On Oct. 4, 2022, June Chick Loud, a resident of Ossipee, N.H., passed away peacefully at Mountain View Community.
She was born in Madison, N.H., the oldest daughter of George and Marjorie Chick. She graduated from Madison High School in 1937 and Chandler Business School in Boston in 1939.
In 1942, she enlisted in the Navy WAVES becoming a member of the first class of Navy women to volunteer. She was discharged in 1946 and returned to New Hampshire, where she married Arthur Loud. They settled in Ossipee, N.H., and had three children, John Loud of Portsmouth, R.I.; Shirley Loud Dutton of Tamworth, N.H.; and Nancy Loud of Rochester, N.H. She has one grandson, Fred
Dutton in Presque Isle, Maine, and one great-granddaughter, Karen Dutton.
June worked for 34 years as Clerk of Court, starting in 1952 with Parker Merrow. She went on to be a bail commissioner and was also a Justice of the Peace marrying many local couples.
Being very community minded, she was recognized by AARP as Outstanding Volunteer. In 2005, she was Ossipee’s Citizen of the Year, culminating in her being the Grand Marshal of the Fourth of July parade.
Over the years, the Chick family was closely associated with Camp Huckins so it was only natural that June would enroll as a camper in 1928 — the first year girls could attend. She remained there summers, becoming a counselor known as “Chickie.” She proudly held the distinction of being the oldest camper and frequently returned to the camp with Jody Skelton, longtime director, to reminisce.
One had only to mention the word “travel” and June had her bag packed. She ventured numerous times to Washington state to visit her brothers, Carlyle and Dick Chick and their families, and paid visits to her sister, Janet Chick Sanders, in Florida. She flew with her daughter, Shirley, and her husband to Okinawa to see her grandson who was stationed there.
In 1993, June toured Scotland with her niece, Rondy Chick Alexander, and family. At age 90, while on a trans-Canada trip she displayed her spunk by participating in a daring whitewater rafting experience.
Always proud of being a Navy WAVE, in 2011 she was accompanied by her son-in-law, Al Dutton, on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to visit the World War II Women’s Memorial where she saw her name on the wall. When June entered the Mountain View Community in 2017, she may have thought that her days of adventure were over, but Doug MacIver changed all of that when he took her for a plane ride at age 97. It was thrilling for her to see the Ossipee area from the air.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the First Congregational Church in Center Ossipee, N.H. Interment will be in the Gilman Cemetery, Madison with Military Honors following the service.
Lord’s Funeral Home (lordfuneralhome.com) in Center Ossipee is handling funeral arrangements.
