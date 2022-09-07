Judith "Judy" E. Merchant (McGuinness) passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock with family by her side.
She was born on Christmas Eve, 1945 to Thomas and Genevieve McGuinness of Wilmington, Mass.
Judith "Judy" E. Merchant (McGuinness) passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock with family by her side.
She was born on Christmas Eve, 1945 to Thomas and Genevieve McGuinness of Wilmington, Mass.
She moved to Woburn, Mass., after marrying Robert (Bob) J. Merchant on Sept. 11, 1964. While living in Woburn, they had three children; Cynthia, Mark and Vickie.
In 1976, the family moved to Fryeburg, Maine, where they thrived amongst a community of incredible friends. After a couple years of living in Sebastian Fla., they moved to West Lebanon, N.H., in 2006 to be closer to their grandchildren and children.
Bob and Judy were proud Gallery Gods; the fierce fan base of the Boston Bruins. Judy worked in healthcare for many years as a CNA and her most treasured years were caring for the community at Fryeburg Family Medicine on Main Street. There was nothing more important to her than her family, her children and grandchildren and the friends she loved so dearly.
Judy is predeceased by her husband Robert; her brothers Richard McGuinness and Thomas (Spike) McGuinness; and brother-in-law Warren Brodeur.
Judy is survived by her three children, daughter Cindy Merchant of Hanover, N.H., and her children, Ash Winberry and Ethan Winberry; son Mark Merchant, his wife, Marcheta, and their son, Max, of Piermont, N.H.; and daughter Vickie Merchant, her husband, Eric Kenyon, of Randolph Center, Vt.; her beloved sister Beverly Brodeur, of Salem, N.H.; sister-in-law Mary McGuinness of Methuen, Mass.; cousin Gerard Bolton of Medford, Mass.; as well her most adored nieces and nephews and their families.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Judy’s name to the Upper Valley Humane Society in Enfield N.H.
In her final days, Judy spoke often of getting an emotional support cat when she returned home from the hospital and perhaps this could help someone else achieve her final wish: uvhs.org.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at The Wilder House at Quail Hollow, 7 Fox Run Lane, West Lebanon, NH.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.