Juanita E. Lusky, 81, of Stow, Maine, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Lovell, Maine, on May 10, 1940, the daughter of Ray and Dorothy (Briggs) Harmon.
Juanita attended The Anne Heald School in Lovell and Fryeburg Academy. She worked as a warehouse manager for the Scottish Lion Store and Catalog for over 25 years.
On Feb. 7, 1958, she married Paul A. Lusky, spending the next 64 years together.
Juanita was a gifted golfer, and Lake Kezar Country Club was a big part of her life. She held various positions there starting at age 10 as a caddy. She was always very proud that Patty Carroll Eastman (majority stockholder of Lake Kezar C C at the time) would request that Juanita be her caddy.
She was a fantastic dancer. She and Paul enjoyed dancing at the Silver Spur, Waterford Fairgrounds, Brownfield Lions club and other local venues. She was always impeccably dressed with every item color coordinated. She also enjoyed harness racing, the Fryeburg Fair, beaches and shopping.
Juanita is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter Cynthia Wentworth and her husband, Ike; son Paul Lusky Jr. and his wife, Leigh; four grandchildren, Devin Wentworth and his wife, Jennifer; Angie Alligood and her husband, Sean; Samantha Jones and her husband, Dan; Frederic Lusky and his fiance, KC Moran; six great-grandchildren, Cade and Madison Ply; Aiden, Landon and Gracelyn Wentworth; and Nacana Jones; and sister Donna Whitaker.
She was predeceased by her parents Ray and Dorothy; brother Phillip; and her beloved Nana, Mildred Briggs.
The family extends a very special thank you to Joanne Farnham for her compassionate care of Juanita during her final days.
There will be a celebration of life for Juanita and her brother-in-law Olin E. Lusky, on June 11 at the Fryeburg Fair Expo Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
