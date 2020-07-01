John W. Reny, 78, of Center Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones after a valiant battle with lung cancer.
John was born on May 25, 1942, as a twin, to Philip and Priscilla (Arnold) Reny at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
John served in the Navy for three years during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was a proud member of the Center Conway Fire Department for many years and was also a dispatcher for the Carroll County Sheriff’s office at one time.
John worked as a heavy equipment operator for many local companies during his lifetime. He dedicated many years helping the less fortunate through his volunteer work and dedication to the Brownfield Food Pantry. He enjoyed catching up with old friends at the local dinner bells and baked bean dinners.
John is survived by his sons, Carl and Troy Drew; his daughters, Annette Drew, Michele (Burnie) Boucher, Charlotte Rand and Teena Blake; his sister Mary (Jack) Mahany; cousin Peggy Light; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends that were like family to him.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Reny, his son Darren and his twin brother Philip Reny.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at the Center Conway Cemetery (across from the former rec center) in Center Conway, N.H. A celebration of life with be held at a later date.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
