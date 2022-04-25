John Robert Johnson, 68, passed away suddenly at his “castle” on Washington Street on Conway, N.H., on Jan. 17, 2022. He was found by his best friend, Darrel, on the morning of Jan. 18.
He was born to the late Edwin “Herman” Johnson and the late Marilyn Helen Johnson on June 10, 1953.
He spent the majority of life living at home with his parents and working in the woods cutting firewood with his dad and often his brothers. He was known to often joke about “cutting another cord.”
When John wasn’t working in the woods, he enjoyed going for walks or riding his six-wheeler, collecting cans and bottled to recycle/return as a hobby. He also enjoyed to go hunting and fishing.
John was astounding when he fished. Many, many times people fishing with him would get irritated by the fact that they could fish the same hole for hours and not even get a nibble, so they would move to another spot, only to look over at John, who had move to the same exact spot they were just at, and he was pulling trout after trout like it was going out of style. He loved to mock his fishing companions saying “He would give them a head start/give them a chance” but they better not “catch ’em all.”
Johnny had a smile that could light up the darkest room and was a master at practical jokes. He had a heart of gold and was certainly one of a kind.
After his dad passed away, John and his mom moved over to stay with sister, Brenda Kay (Johnson) Frost, and later decided to move in with an old friend, Rocky Thompson. After Rocky moved from their apartment, John stayed at the apartment by himself for the remainder of his life.
He spent the majority of his time with his best friend, Darrell, who was his neighbor. John would often tell people the only reason he enjoyed living at his “castle” was because Darrell lived next to him, making it easy to be able to hang out with each other every day.
John enjoyed going to the Conway Pawn Shop, and often times he went there nearly every day, be it to buy something, just browse or even just to chat with the people who ran the shop.
As much as he loved the pawn shop, however, he loved his baby sister, Brenda, more. As a surprise to her, instead of spending his money at the shop, he started saving his spending money aside so he could get Brenda a car, if he was to ever come across one that would be reliable enough for her. He often worried about her health and general called her several times a day, sometimes just to crack a joke at 3 a.m., asking her “If it was morning yet.”
Thanks to his generosity, Brenda finally was able to get a car from a family friend, Billy Briggs, who has always felt more like a brother to them than an average friend. Over the years, when Brenda’s water wasn’t working, he would lug her over jugs of water, and, in winter, he would bring her wood on his six-wheeler.
John’s niece Selena was born on his birthday, June 10, 1985, and they always enjoyed spending their birthday together each and every year.
John was predeceased by his parents, Edwin “Herman” Johnson Jr. and Marilyn Helen Johnson; his older brother, Herman Edwin Johnson; and his younger brother, Roger Franklin Johnson.
He is survived by his two sisters, Brenda Kay (Johnson) Frost; and Deborah Sue Cadle (Johnson). He is also survived by his aunt, Ellen Smith, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews, great-great nephews and many cousins.
Brenda is inviting all who knew and loved Johnny to join her and the family at her home at 2810 Green Hill Road in Chatham, N.H., on Saturday, April 30, at 4 p.m. to celebrate the life of Johnny.
