John Olin Thurston, 51, of Brownfield, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2021, at his home in Johnson, Vt.
He was the son of Alfred John Thurston and Lorraine (Lord) Thurston, born April 26, 1970, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
John attended Brownfield Consolidated School and Fryeburg Academy before entering the National Guard’s 10th Mountain Division Boot Camp in Fort Benning Georgia and later trained in Italy.
John worked at various jobs and was good at everything he attempted. He had a special skill working with wood and building. He got his start in the business working with Ed Bodue for many years before becoming a very successful builder and started his own company, Thurston Construction.
He also had a love of guns and was an excellent marksman. He taught Hunter’s Safety to many over the years and was proud of his collection of firearms. One of his favorite things to do was to go duck hunting in the Allagash with a group of his friends. His latest passion however was food and he mastered the art of cooking when he settled in his new home in Vermont.
He married the love of his life, Karen Riley, in 2000. Together, they raised her two daughters Sterling and Kelley and lived in the beautiful log home he built for them.
John was blessed with many friends and making people comfortable and happy was a joy to him. He was a fun person to be around and always had a funny story to share. He had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
John is survived by his mother, Lorraine (Missy) Lord; mother-in-law Jane Digregorio; sister Tammy (husband Jason Wood); nieces, Makayla, Tatiana, Miranda and Gabby; best friend and love Karen Riley; stepdaughter Sterling (husband Christopher Day) and their children Leah, Scarlet and Atticus; and stepdaughter Kelley Riley (fiancee Garrett Sanborn) and Liam; plus aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. at 34 Portland Lane in Brownfield with a barbecue to follow. Please come and share stories of John with the family.Donations can be made in John’s name to the Fryeburg Rescue, 89 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg, Maine 04037.
