Janie E. Boutin, 57, of Ossipee, N.H., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Geneisis-Wolfeboro Bay Center in Wolfeboro, N.H.
She was born Nov. 5, 1962, in Lynn, Mass., the daughter of the late C. Norman Bugden and Elsie Bugden Watson. She had lived in Ossipee for many years where she worked as a Licensed Nursing Assistant at Carroll County Home & Health Care.
Janie was a 1982 graduate of Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro.
She loved her birds, dogs and cats. Janie read her Bible daily and loved to share her faith with others.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia Marie Boutin of Brooklyn, N.Y. and her siblings Norma Gaudet and her husband, David, of Tamworth, N.H.; Patricia Larrabee of Ossipee; Donald Bugden of Tewksbury, Mass.; Charles Bugden of Lynn, Mass.; and her many close cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by a brother Joseph Bugden of Lynn.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wolfeboro Bay Center for making Janie’s last days as comfortable as possible and extend their gratitude to VNA Hospice nurses Linda Dutra and Gina Davey for their compassion and support.
There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be at Chickville Cemetery in Center Ossipee, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 1 p.m. in the Chickville Cemetery in Center Ossipee.
Donations in her memory may be made to the American Lung Association.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
