Janice Lincoln Fleet Tully passed on June 15, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born Feb. 12, 1931. Both her daughter Debra Tully Christensen and her son James Michael Tully were with her at the Portsmouth, N.H., hospital when she passed.
Janice was a graduate of Marblehead High School class of 1949. She was married to James Martin Tully Jr. in 1950 and had been retired and living at their farm in Ossipee New Hampshire since 1983.
James Martin Tully Jr. predeceased her this past February.
She is survived by her two children, Debra Tully Christensen (husband, Henry) of Marblehead, Mass., and James Michael Tully (wife, Diane) of Wakefield, N.H.; five grandchildren, Jeannine Tully Santerre (husband, Dean) of Wolfeboro, N.H.; Paul James Tully of Wakefield; Brennan Lee Tully Peaslee (husband, Michael) of Wakefield; Joe Christen Christensen of Seattle, Wash.; and Lisa Tully Christensen of Marblehead; 10 great-grandchildren, Dante and Ryan Santerre; Arron, Aiden and Asher Tully, Gavan; Hailey Rose; and Landan Peaslee, Audrey O’Brien and Harrison Koehn; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Chickville Church in Ossipee, N.H., on July 10 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow the service where she will rejoin her husband of 71 years.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.
