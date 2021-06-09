Jane Perry, 87, of Conway, N.H., passed peacefully on June 6, 2021.
She was born to Roger Watson and Dorothy (Neé Kimbal) Watson in Wellesley, Mass. Jane moved to Southern Maine in her early childhood and then later to Gorham, N.H. She met her future husband Alvin C. Perry of Conway in 1960. After a short courtship, they were later married and lived in the Mount Washington Valley together for 60 years.
Jane worked as a line cook for many years, most notably at Ellie’s. Her hobbies included bird watching, working in her flower beds, and reading mysteries.
There will be no visiting hours or services per her request. Donations can be made in her name to the Conway Animal Humane Center.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.