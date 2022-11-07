Jana F. Leigh, 74, of Pittsburg, N.H., passed away early on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown, N.H., with her daughters by her side.
She was born in North Conway on Dec. 7, 1947, a daughter to the late Wilfred and Patricia (Merrill) Frechette. She was raised in the Conway area, attended the local schools, and was a 1966 graduate of Kennett High School.
Following high school, Jana worked for a time for the Center of Hope in Conway, which was a wonderful life experience for her. She later met and married Lester Leigh in 1976, and the couple relocated to Pittsburg to make a home and raise their family.
Although she persevered through many challenges in her life, Jana was a very loving and devoted wife and mother, and she loved being a stay-at-home mother for her family.
She had a heart of gold, always putting others before herself, and always with a smile on her face. Jana was a very social person who loved to visit with her friends, always with a cup of coffee nearby.
She enjoyed visiting family members in Maine whenever she could, and her sense of humor will be remembered by all who loved her. Her wit allowed her to dish it out to her friends and family, but her strong character allowed her take a good ribbing, too, always with her characteristic smile.
Jana leaves behind her two daughters, Kara (Ronald) Marquis of Pittsburg; and Andrea (Stephen) Hodge of Clarksville, N.H.; two brothers, Charlie (Karen) Frechette of Sebago, Maine; and George (Jobie) Frechette of Conway; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Hurley, Alexis Marquis, Devin Marsh, Ronald and Khloe Marquis; and twins Bensen and Brysen Hodge.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester Leigh in 1997.
There are no public calling hours. A graveside interment service will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. in the Lake Cemetery on Route 3 in Pittsburg.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Jana may be made to the CCNH Residents’ Activity Fund, c/o P.O. Box 10, West Stewartstown, NH 03597.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.