Irene S. Merrill, 88, of North Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2020, with her family by her side.
Irene was born in North Conway, N.H., to Walter and Gladys Scott of Redstone, N.H.
She graduated from Kennett High School. In September of 1953, she married the love of her life. Together they raised four children.
Irene worked at Carroll Reed and the IGA before retiring. She spent most of her life being a mother and grandmother, which brought her much joy.
Irene is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Clyde Merrill, both of her parents, and all five of her siblings.
She leaves behind, her four children, Nancy France and her husband, Craig of North Conway; Scott Merrill and his wife, Penny, of Conway, N.H.; Diane Rechel and her husband, David, of Ooltewah, Tenn.; and Glenn Merrill and his wife, Michelle, of Center Conway, N.H.; Irene has six grandchildren, Melissa Rendleman, Kerry Dettorre, Jennifer France, Meghan Rechel, Whitney Witchley and Tyler Merrill. She was also the great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly.
A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.