Ida Fernald Hutchins passed away Sept. 26, 2022, in Barton, Vt., at the Maple Lane Nursing Home.

She was born on May 4, 1928, to Fred and Lyndall Fernald in East Conway, N.H. She attended grammar school in South Chatham, N.H. and graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1946. Ida worked as a waitress at the Hawthorn Inn in Jackson, N.H.

