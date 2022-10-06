Ida Fernald Hutchins passed away Sept. 26, 2022, in Barton, Vt., at the Maple Lane Nursing Home.
She was born on May 4, 1928, to Fred and Lyndall Fernald in East Conway, N.H. She attended grammar school in South Chatham, N.H. and graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1946. Ida worked as a waitress at the Hawthorn Inn in Jackson, N.H.
She married James I. Hutchins of Jackson in June of 1955. They settled in East Conway, N.H., in 1960 and she remained living at her house in East Conway until October 2019.
Ida was an active member of the community with the Home Extension, the Grange, Keepers of the Hall, and the Fire Department. She was employed at Stanley’s Drive-In in Glen, N.H., and later employed at North Land Shoe shop as a stitcher and later went on to manage the shop. Her next career move was to the Paris Farmers Union, which she worked at until she finally retired after 25 years.
In the spring of 2018, Ida asked Jesus to come into her heart and be her Savior. In October of 2019, she moved to Brownington, Vt., to live with her son James Hutchins and his wife Donna.
Ida enjoyed being outdoors, family gatherings, gardening, picnics, fishing, camping going to sporting events with her children and grandchildren and friends.
In later years, she enjoyed going church, going out to breakfast or out for Chinese food, going for rides to look for wildlife, and going to the Fryeburg Fair.
Ida is survived by her three siblings, Glenna Tibbetts of North Conway, N.H.; George Fernald of South Chatham; and Emily Fernald of East Conway; her children, James Hutchins and his wife, Donna, of Brownington, Vt.; JoAnn Boyd and her husband, Tom, of Pittsfield, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Stephen Hutchins and Jennifer Thoits of Baldwin, Maine; Chris and Dawn Layne of Pittsfield Mass.; Nathan and Kate Hutchins of South Chatham; Matt and Ashley Nicol of Gilmanton, N.H.; Beth and Kevin Carpenter of Conway; Callum Hutchins and Foster Hutchins of Enosburg Vt. She also had been blessed with 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; her nieces, Ann Phair of North Conway; Lynn and Robert Cram of West Barnstable, Mass.; and her nephew Eddie and Lynda Tibbets of East Conway.
Ida’s family would like to thank all those who helped Ida over the years with rides to work, appointments and events, and who checked on her while she was at home; it was really appreciated.
There will be no visiting hours. However, a celebration of life service will be held at the Chatham Congregational Church in Chatham on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg, Maine, immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to: Keepers of the Hall 571 Green Hill Road, Center Conway, NH 03813.
