Helen Lulasky (Kaptcianos), age 73, of Conway, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 10, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.
Helen was born Sept. 10, 1948, in Bregenz, Austria. She was the daughter of the late Bertha Oryshak. Helen immigrated to the U.S. with her family in 1952 and became a U.S. naturalized citizen in 1967. Formerly of Medford, Mass., Ms. Lulasky resided in Conway, N.H., for 35 years.
Ms. Lulasky was employed at New England Memorial Hospital in Stoneham, Mass., in the Dietary Department for over 15 years. She also held various positions in the food industry.
Helen enjoyed viewing and collecting movie videos. She loved various types of jewelry. Helen was an avid reader about wolves; purchasing books, towels, pictures, figurines and the like.
She is survived by her daughter, Maryann Leason, and her husband, David, of Billerica, Mass.,; her sister, Marguerite Levakis of Delray Beach, Fla; her brother, John Kaptcianos, and his wife, Joyce, of Peabody, Mass.; and many grandchildren, one great-grandchild, niece and nephews. In addition to Helen’s mother, she was predeceased by her twin sister, Mary Kaptcianos, and another sister, Bridget Oryshak.
A private interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, Mass. Contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to the Northern Human Services, 25 West Main St., Conway, NH 03818.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.