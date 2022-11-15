Harvey F. Burnell, 86, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022, in Biddeford, Maine. He was born Nov. 15, 1935, in North Conway, N.H., a son of the late Gerald Burnell and Myrtle Warren.

Harvey F. Burnell

Harvey worked long hours as a successful self-employed trucker for many years, owning both a residential and business waste collection business as well as a septic pumping business serving Western Maine and Mount Washington Valley.

