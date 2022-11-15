Harvey F. Burnell, 86, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022, in Biddeford, Maine. He was born Nov. 15, 1935, in North Conway, N.H., a son of the late Gerald Burnell and Myrtle Warren.
Harvey worked long hours as a successful self-employed trucker for many years, owning both a residential and business waste collection business as well as a septic pumping business serving Western Maine and Mount Washington Valley.
Harvey married Sally Danforth. Both Harvey and Sally shared a lifelong love of seafood, always looking forward to their many trips to the Clambake in Scarborough, Maine.
Harvey was an avid CB’r. (Citizen’s Band Radio). He spent many hours talking with people far and near on the CB using the handle of “Strawberry.”
Harvey is preceded in death by parents, Gerald Burnell and Myrtle Warren; and his wife Sally (Danforth) Burnell; and a great-grandson Benjamin Parillo; along with their beloved yellow lab, Buddy.
Harvey is survived by his daughters, Carmen Kiernan of Cranston, R.I.; Carol Parrillo of Warwick, R.I.; Carla Parrillo of Oakdale, Conn.; Carolyn Potter of East Conway, N.H.; stepchildren Cynthia Carr of Rochester, N.H.; Shiela Tibbetts of Center Conway, N.H.; and Gerald Burnell III of Buxton, Maine; his grandchildren, Darien Kiernan, Justin Parrillo, Beth (Parrillo) Pezza and David Potter; and great-grandson Benjamin Pezza; step-grandchildren, Kenneth Carr of Rochester; Jennifer (Tibbetts) Leach of Fryeburg, Maine; Jerry Burnell of Buxton, Maine; Emma Carr and Olivia Carr of Rochester; step-great-grandchildren, Andrew and Dylan Tibbetts of Fryeburg; and Kaytee and Noelle of Buxton.
In keeping with Harvey’s wishes, a graveside service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. at Pinegrove Cemetery in Fryeburg.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in Harvey’s memory to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
