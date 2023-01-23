Harrison (Harry) Booth Bennett, 91, died peacefully with his son Kevin by his side on Jan. 5, 2023.

Harrison (Harry) Booth Bennett

He was predeceased by his dear wife Dorothy (Gates) Bennett in 2018. He was predeceased by parents Marilyn (Booth) and David Bennett. Harry was born on Nov. 16, 1932, in Ridgewood, N.J.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.