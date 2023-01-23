Harrison (Harry) Booth Bennett, 91, died peacefully with his son Kevin by his side on Jan. 5, 2023.
He was predeceased by his dear wife Dorothy (Gates) Bennett in 2018. He was predeceased by parents Marilyn (Booth) and David Bennett. Harry was born on Nov. 16, 1932, in Ridgewood, N.J.
He graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1949. He attended one year of prep school at Williston Academy in Easthampton, Mass. Harry graduated from the University of Alabama on May 30, 1954, he was extremely proud of his alma mater. Roll Crimson Tide.
He met his future wife, Dorothy Gates on a blind date in September 1954. They eloped a year later, and were happily married for 64 years. They lived on Erie Avenue in Midland Park, N.J., for 61 years.
Harry held a variety of jobs over his long career and worked for many reputable companies, such as Tiffany and Company, T+W in Ridgewood, IT+T, and Prentice Hall Publishing. After working for over 50 years, he was very proud to volunteer at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood working on Medicare claims.
He kept in touch with his fellow workers there and greatly missed them. Harry and Dot enjoyed many cruises in their retirement, they loved their trips to Aruba, the Bahamas, The Panama Canal, and St. Thomas. They also very much enjoyed a trip to France. Harry and Dot moved to New Hampshire in the summer of 2018 to be closer to family. He enjoyed his life here and kept himself busy listening to music, his favorite era being the 1940s.
He liked watching the birds, lunches at the Gibson Center, visiting with his Meals on Wheels drivers, and especially his weekly dinners and games of Bananagrams with Melissa, Robbie and Neville. His memory for historic dates and musical timelines was phenomenal. He was great at letter writing, and keeping in touch with many old friends and family members.
He was grateful to be able to live on his own thanks to caregiver and good friend, Bobbi Broemme. He was well taken care of by his caregivers, Ellie and Tina from Timberland Home Care more recently. He enjoyed every visit with his doctor Ray Rabideau, as they shared a love of music.
Harry was a kind man who loved being around family and friends. Annual holiday gatherings at the Shea homestead in Brownfield, Maine, were a highlight for him, especially if Helena and Walter Prox were present.
Harry is survived by son Steven (Fran); granddaughter Courtney and her husband, Nick; son Kevin (Leigh); grandchildren, Ruby and Cal; sister-in-law Marie Germain; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held in the Garland Ridge Cemetery in Bartlett, N.H., later in the spring.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.