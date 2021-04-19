Harold M. Leavitt, Jr., 90, of Crystal River, Fla., passed away April 8, 2021, under the loving care of his family and HPH Hospice.
He was born on Feb. 4, 1931, to Harold M. and Nora Leavitt Sr. in Albany, N.H.
He graduated from Kennett High School in 1951 and attended New Hampshire Technical Institute.
A mechanical engineer for most of his life, he served his country in the Army during the Korean War.
He lived in Manchester for many years before moving to Florida.
Harold was a member of the American Legion Post 155, he was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus Council No. 14485. He loved woodworking and gifting his creations to his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his son, Jim Leavitt.
Harold is survived by his loving wife, Dolores Leavitt; children, John Leavitt and Jerry Leavitt; brother, Arthur Leavitt and his wife, Mary; grandchildren, Timothy, Travis, Melissa, Meghan, Jocelyn and Jerry Jr.; great-grandchildren, Treycin, Scarlet and Winny Lucille; as well as his ex-wife, Lucille Leavitt.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 6, at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, Fla. Full military honors will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.
Arrangements under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, Fla.
