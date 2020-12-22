Granville Keith Cutler, “Granny,” 81, of Salem, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Advent Hospital, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Granny was born in Lawrence, Mass., to the late Granvillle Jr. and Barbara (Batcheller) Cutler. He grew up and was educated in Andover, Mass., where he graduated from Andover High School and was a standout track star. He was a resident of Salem for the past three years, formerly of Tamworth, N.H., and Ormond Beach, Fla.
Granny was a self-employed contractor and was a member of the Eagles Club. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Andover and Indian Ridge Country Clubs, and the North Conway Country Club. He loved football, NASCAR, spending time at the beach, snowmobiling, motorcycles, and boating. He was an avid skier, who passes this on to all his children. Granny was the life of the party and he loved being with his family.
He is survived by his children, Kimberley and her husband, Scott Hamilton, of Chicago; Kirk Cutler Salem, N.H.; Kalley Cutler and Ronnie Allen of Salem; Kristen Cutler of Laconia, N.H.; and Keith and his wife Elena Cutler of Atkinson, N.H.; grandchildren, Bryan Hamilton; Nicole and her husband, Zeke Bojic; Lauren and her husband, Luke Hammond; Alexander and his wife, Alexandra Hamilton; Jamison Cutler Allen; and Kacey Levesque; great-grandchildren, Coralynn, Immerlie, Kennedy and Maks; sister Sharon Hegarty of Tewksbury, Mass.; niece Tara and her husband, Ernest Baldwin, of Andover, Mass.; and great-nieces, Alexa, Addison and Alivia.
Calling hours will be held Monday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carrier Family Funeral Home at 38 Range Road in Windham, N.H. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish in Salem, N.H. Burial will follow in West Parish Cemetery, Andover, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a special fund set up for children of Salem, NH with special needs at www.jamisonsgift.com. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.carrierfuneralhome.com
