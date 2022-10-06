George F. Robinson, 52, of North Conway, N.H., passed away on Aug. 27, 2022.
George was born in North Conway on Dec. 4, 1969, to Robert Robinson and the late Eileen Robinson (2021) He attended Kennett High School and graduated in 1988.
George had a funny sense of humor, quick wit and a kind heart. He loved his family and the many family gatherings. He was a truly gifted artist and could draw just about anything. He had a passion for all things military, especially World War I and World War II aviation. He enjoyed spending time hiking in the White Mountains, camping, working on and riding motorcycles. He spent a lot of his time working on models and had hundreds in many stages of completion.
George worked for the Mountain Ear Newspaper as a graphic artist for over 10 years and then worked for Fire 21 in Conway up until he had his stroke in 2013. Although George faced many health challenges after that, he continued to draw and paint, he loved feeding the birds and chipmunks and working on models. He didn’t let the stroke stop him from enjoying life.
George will be missed by his family, brothers, Matt Robinson of Fryeburg, Maine, (Carol); Chris Robinson of Tamworth, N.H., (Luci); Dan Robinson of Glen, N.H., (Jennifer); his nieces and nephews, Amber Munn (Chris, Dylan, George, Makayla, Brianna); Karissa Bellen; Justin Bellen (Tiffany, Evelyn); Rachel Robinson; Zach Robinson; Nate Robinson (Emma); and many aunts, uncles and friends.
There will a small gathering graveside for friends and family on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. at the North Conway cemetery.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
