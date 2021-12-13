Gail (Macomber) Cheeseman passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at her home in Saratoga, Calif., after having T-cell lymphoma for 2½ years.
Gail was born June 21, 1939, in Conway, N.H., where she was raised with her parents Rita and Francis (Mac) Macomber and siblings Jean, Charlotte, and Charles. She graduated from Kennett High School in 1957.
After high school, she matriculated into Colby College in Waterville, Maine, majoring in history with a minor in French. During her junior year, she attended the University of Lausanne in Switzerland. She graduated from Colby in 1962.
She met her husband Doug Cheeseman in 1960 at the Sugarbush Ski Resort in Warren, Vt. He was pursuing his Ph.D in entomology while working as a ranger naturalist at Crater Lake National Park. They were married on April 7, 1963, in Conway — a double wedding with her sister Charlotte and her husband Wayne Crowell — (their mom Rita’s birthday). Doug was born July 16, 1937 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
He was a professor of microbiology, molecular biology, zoology and ecology at De Anza College in Cupertino, Calif., while Gail taught French at Irvington High School in Fremont, Calif.
For over 43 years, Gail and her husband, Doug owned and operated Cheesemans’ Ecology Safaris. They led and sponsored safaris all over the world. Their passion for exploring, protecting, learning and teaching about the incredible wildlife environments around the world was the catalyst for the formation of the company.
Gail is survived by her husband, Doug; their daughter Tara Coyote of Kauai, Hawaii; their son Ted (and his wife Renee) of Santa Cruz, Calif.; grandchildren, Willow Coyote of San Francisco, Calif.; and Jasmine Holland of New York City; and siblings, Jean (and husband Chuck) Thompson of Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte (and husband Wayne) Crowell of Marlboro, N.H.; and Charles (and wife Robin) Macomber of Conway, N.H.
Please, no flowers. The Cheeseman family requests you make a donation to either the Serengeti Watch (serengetiwatch.org) or to the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society (scvas.org) — two causes in which Gail deeply believed and supported.
Gail was cremated, and her ashes will be distributed in Saratoga; Antarctica; Ndutu, East Africa; and other of her beloved places worldwide. Celebration of her life will be held in the new year. For additional information, please open this link: cheesemans.com.
