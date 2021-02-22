Lt. Cmdr. Francis Stephen Mudgett "Bozie," USN (Retired), 91, of Bartlett, N.H., passed peacefully at the Wolfeboro Bay Center on Feb. 14, 2021, following a long battle with dementia.
Bozie was born in Intervale, N.H., on Dec. 30, 1929, the son of Harold and Blanche (Henry) Mudgett, and resided in Bartlett and North Conway for much of his early life. He attended local schools and after graduating from Kennett High School in 1947, enlisted in the Navy in 1948.
He received a Fleet Appointment to the United States Naval Academy in 1950. He graduated in 1954, and went on to flight school in Pensacola, Florida, where he earned his wings as a Naval Aviator.
In 1956, he married Colleen Mead, and his Naval career took them all over the world. Bozie flew numerous reconnaissance missions over Vietnam during the war.
In 1972, after 24 years in the service, he retired with his family back to the valley to Center Conway, N.H. Bozie continued to fly for Wylie "Bunky" Apte Jr. at the White Mountain Airport in North Conway, N.H., doing scenic flights in the Wacos until the airport’s closing. He flew for J/V Components in Conway, N.H., and Pine Tree Electric in Auburn, Maine.
Colleen and Bozie spent many winters in Fort Myers Beach, Florida during their retirement years. He was an avid deer and bird hunter, and enjoyed fly-fishing the local rivers.
Bozie is survived by his three children: Diane (Scott) Robinson of South Korea; Stephen Mudgett of Conway; Mark (Janice) Mudgett of Bartlett; five grandchildren, Amory Ranck of Florida; Amalia (Garret) Stevens of Washington; Auston (Regan) Robinson of Washington; Chris (Heather) Mudgett of Bartlett, N.H.; Heather (Sandy) Forbes of Intervale; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 47 years Colleen; and siblings Jim Henry, Mariette Glover, and Diane Edith Mudgett.
A private family graveside service and burial with full military honors will be held in the spring at the Bartlett Cemetery.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.