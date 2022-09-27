Eric Paul Frydman, of Mountain Lakes in Haverhill, N.H., passed away on Sept. 18, 2022.
Eric was loved by many, including his daughters, Maisy and Ruthie; parents, Patti (Conn) Frydman (Connors) and Marc Frydman; sisters, Rae-a Frydman Moughty and Alexandra Frydman; ex-wife Kim Frydman; dog Jerry; and extended family and friends.
A beloved father, son, brother, fur-dad, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend, motorcycle riding buddy, camp chief, co-worker, and neighbor, Eric was an outdoor enthusiast.
His passions included spending time with his daughters, family, and friends; attending concerts (Grateful Dead music was a favorite); riding motorcycles; camping in the White Mountains; cooking; watching the Simpsons; hiking; snowboarding; and napping. Eric was known for his gentle heart, patience, and loyalty.
Eric was born on Oct. 27, 1971, in Boston. He grew up in Holliston, Mass., and attended Plymouth State University.
Eric spent most of his adult life working with youth and at-risk individuals. Notable places he impacted were Eckerd Youth Alternatives Camp E-Toh-Anee (Colebrook, N.H.); the YMCA of the North Shore (Beverly, Mass.); Boys and Girls Club of the North Country (Lisbon, N.H.); Becket (Warren, N.H.); and Valley Vista (Bradford, Vt.). Additionally, he worked in the restaurant industry, including the Woodstock Inn, Station & Brewery (New Hampshire) and John Harvard’s (Massachusetts).
All who knew, Eric are encouraged to honor him by enjoying the outdoors, spending time with family and friends, and connecting with others on mental and physical health.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Eric’s life will be held on Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m. in Epsom, N.H.
Memorial donations to support his daughters Maisy and Ruthie Frydman can be made at Wells River Savings Bank: wellsriversavings.com; 223 Main St., Bradford, VT 05033.
Condolences may be made at Ricker Funeral Home (rickerfh.com), 1 Birch Lane, Woodsville, NH 03785.
