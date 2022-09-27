Eric Paul Frydman, of Mountain Lakes in Haverhill, N.H., passed away on Sept. 18, 2022.

Eric Paul Frydman

Eric was loved by many, including his daughters, Maisy and Ruthie; parents, Patti (Conn) Frydman (Connors) and Marc Frydman; sisters, Rae-a Frydman Moughty and Alexandra Frydman; ex-wife Kim Frydman; dog Jerry; and extended family and friends.

