Emily Eileen Jollotta, 88, of Bartlett, N.H., took her final journey home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. As the last beat of a bagpipe blew, Emily’s last breath was taken, too.
Born in Portland, Maine, on July 12, 1932, the daughter of the late John J. and Grace (Lapiere) Feeney, she remained in Portland most of her life and was adored by many.
Emily was one of the Grafton Street moms that helped to raise a great bunch of kids. She taught many kids to read, write, keep house and how to be part of a loving family. She loved and had patience with them as if they were her own. She spent hours pitching a baseball, tossing a Frisbee or being a goalie for hockey with her grandson Nick.
Emily loved flowers and kept beautiful gardens, even in the winter. She would plant a garden of plastic flowers. She had a vivid and wild imagination, and many still laugh at the stories she told. Later in life she moved to Bartlett to live with her daughter Mary.
Later in life she moved to Bartlett to live with her daughter Mary. There she enjoyed picnics at waterfalls and having ice cream overlooking the mountains. Her sons Joseph and John were very helpful in making sure she lived a good long life, full of adventures.
Emily was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Joseph Jollotta; a brother, Paul Feeney; and two sisters, Frances Henderson and Joan Pellitier.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph Jollotta of Sebago, Maine; and John and his wife, Meridith Jollotta, of Scarborough, Maine; two daughters, Theresa Jollotta of Biddeford, Maine; and Mary Jollotta of Bartlett; a granddaughter Jessica Jollotta of Lawrence, Mass.; a grandson Nicholas and wife, Heather Hendrix, of Gorham, Maine; great-grandchildren, Dillion, Thomas, Nora, Addie and Max; a sister Theresa and husband, John Turner, of Westbrook, Maine; two brothers, Jim and his wife, Ella Feeney, of Hermon, Maine; and John and his wife, Janice Feeney, of Portland, Maine; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Emily’s life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 6 p.m. at 118 Cressy Road in Gorham. Following state guidelines all in attendance are asked to wear a mask.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St. in Portland.
To view Emily’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please go to conroytullywalker.com.
