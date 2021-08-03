t is with great sadness that the family of Elaine Strain announce her passing on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the age of 85 years. She was a long time resident of East Conway who loved driving the back roads of New England looking for treasures at yard sales and planning her next trip to Alaska.
She is survived by her son David and his wife Shea, her son Daniel and his wife Lori, 6 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Elaine will be buried in a private ceremony.
