Edward Ryan died on Dec. 28, 2022, of pneumonia brought on by COVID. He was 91. Born on Nov. 8, 1931, he grew up in Connecticut and received degrees from the University of Connecticut. His lifelong interest in how things work initially prompted him to study engineering. He soon changed direction to pursue history and education, envisioning a career working with people rather than things.

Edward Ryan

Ed began his career teaching English in Suffield, Conn. A promotion to Assistant Principal launched his journey in education administration and he was sponsored to a doctoral program at Harvard University. He loved children and sought to build environments that nurture their curiosity.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.