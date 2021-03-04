Douglas L. “Doug” Bates passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester New Hampshire, after a brief illness.
Doug was born to late the Donald and Hilda Bates on Oct. 29, 1946, in North Conway, N.H. He graduated from Kennett High school in 1965 then continued on to Manpower training school in Manchester, N.H., for Mechanics.
He married his best friend and life partner Kay Libby, on July 9, 1966. They settled in North Conway where they raised their two children Tim and Terri. He worked for Owens Esso Station and Garland Construction before starting his career as a lineman for N.H. Electric co-op. This job was his passion and he was always early to work and made many lifelong friends over the 30 years. He was happy and proud when he learned his Grandson, Brandon, would be following in his career path with NHEC.
He also shared an interest in the North Conway Fire Department, where he volunteered in for several years before passing the torch to his son Tim who was a member for 20 years. He loved to listen to the scanners and liked knowing what was going on in his community.
Doug and Kay spent many of their younger years traveling, exploring and riding their Harley Davidson. They also spent many days at their camp on Lovewell Pond In Fryeburg, Maine, which they owned for many years, ice fishing and riding snowmobiles in the winter and boating in the summer.
If you knew Doug, you knew he would do anything for anyone, no matter the time or place, he would be there. He cared deeply for others and wasn’t afraid to speak his mind. For the majority of his life, Doug was the “life of the party” always being up for a good time, spending time with his friends, joking, being “Upta Camp” in Wentworth Location with his Brother Donny playing cribbage and watching old westerns. His source of pride was spending time with his family, great grandchildren and beloved dog Willow.
He is survived by his wife Kay of North Conway; his son Tim Bates and wife, Sarah, of North Conway; his daughter Terri Eldridge and husband, Scott, of Tamworth, N.H.; his only brother Donald Bates and wife, Annette, of Glen, N.H.; his granddaughter Erica Theriault and husband, Matt, and their children, Rylee and Greyson, of Ossipee, N.H.; and his grandson Brandon Eldridge and financee, Brittney, and their daughter, Adalynn, of Freedom, N.H.
He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
At his request no services will be held, but a celebration of life will be held in the summer, details to be determined.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
