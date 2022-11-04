Doris R. Ebel, 96, died peacefully at New London Hospital on October 26th after a brief illness, with family at her side.
Doris’s long and varied life began in Mannheim, Germany, on January 11, 1926, the only child of Alois and Eva (Milbert) Eckert. In September 1929, Doris crossed the Atlantic for America with her newly divorced mother, straight into the Great Depression. By 1931, her mother had sent her back to Mannheim to live with her aunt and family.
Doris grew up in tumultuous times, fearfully witnessing the Third Reich’s rise and World War II through a child’s eyes. She escaped bombings, but her own home did not. Drafted as a teenager, she helped dig potatoes on area farms and later served as a switchboard operator at a mountaintop German radar installation. She dug her own foxholes there, and survived strafing.
Released abruptly from service in 1945, she fled west alone toward advancing Allied forces while most were fleeing east. Doris watched the occupying forces arrive and lived precariously until she and 900 European refugees finally shipped out of war-torn Germany on the Marine Marlin, landing in New York Harbor in December 1946 in so much fog she could not see the Statue of Liberty.
After 15 years apart, Doris joined her mother and stepfather, Edgar Hess, in Roslindale, Massachusetts. She met the love of her life, Maximilian Ebel, at a local German-American picnic when she abandoned her assignment guarding the pocketbooks of other dancers to accept his request for a waltz.
Married in 1948, she worked at Liberty Mutual in Boston until the early 1950s, when the newlyweds relocated to Center Ossipee, N.H., where German-born Max and his father moved their woodworking business, Cambridge Woodcraft. The firm, which produced fine, handcrafted church furniture, operated until 1976, although the original factory was destroyed by an arsonist’s blaze in 1969.
While raising three girls, she worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Dube and Murphy (later Johnson and Dix) and at night for the family business. Meanwhile, Doris was an active community member, always volunteering, and pursued one of her great loves: music. Blessed with a beautiful contralto voice, she sang for years with The Carrollers choral group, and kept her home filled with music.
She loved her new country and democracy. Doris never missed a vote, and always brought her girls to see presidential primary candidates visiting New Hampshire, one famously getting spring mud on Nelson Rockefeller’s trench coat. Wartime deprivation taught Doris to love all food, which she enjoyed with gusto, particularly if it included whipped cream. She was a marvelous cook, especially of German specialties, one way she kept her German culture alive for her family in rural New Hampshire.
In retirement, many happy summers were spent on Prince Edward Island’s Malpeque Bay. There, Doris and Max reveled in pastoral scenery, eating oysters and drinking gin and tonics, listening to local music, embracing the Island culture.
Max passed in 2007. Doris moved to Lyon Brook in New London in 2011, quickly becoming part of her new home with her sociability and quick wit. At 92, Doris rolled the dice, had a successful transcatheter aortic valve replacement, then moved to Woodlawn Care Center in Newport where she enjoyed new friends and many a Lindt milk chocolate ball. She fought through health challenges and the pandemic, all with the caring support of Woodlawn staff, to whom her family is greatly indebted.
Devoted to family above all, she will be dearly missed for her love, constancy, quiet strength, strong Catholic faith, hard work, directness, sharp wit, intellectual curiosity, singing and overall joie de vivre.
She is survived by daughters Karen Ebel (Steve Root) of New London, Linda Ebel of Las Vegas, and Julie Morrill (Henry) of Freedom, as well as six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, whom she adored. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main St., New London on Saturday, November 19, at noon, followed by a luncheon in the church hall. Burial in New London will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Doris’s name may be made to Ossipee Concerned Citizens, 3 Dore St, Center Ossipee, NH 03814, or Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main St. New London, NH 03257.
