Donna Rae Durgin Osgood, 79, of Fryeburg, Maine, left this world peacefully Jan. 25, 2021, after bravely enduring a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
She was born Nov. 23, 1941, in North Conway, N.H., at The Memorial Hospital to Doris Cox and Gordon Durgin, both deceased.
Living her childhood in North Conway, Donna was a graduate of Kennett High School class of 1960.
Shortly after graduating, she married her husband James Osgood. They lived in Fryeburg where they spent a lifetime of devotion to one another and their family. Donna loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren giving frequent hugs and sharing loving words of encouragement to her “darlin” girls and boys.
Donna grew up with a love of dance which was evident as she and her lifelong dance partner gracefully owned any dance floor. Donna enjoyed needlepoint, knitting baby sweaters for friends and family, and watching her birds at her feeders and was always on the lookout for the first robin of spring as well as the loons on Lovewell Pond where she and the family spent time in the summer.
In past years, Donna enjoyed roller skating, bowling and tennis with her many friends. Donna looked forward to her weekend visits from her niece Debbie Urgese.
Donna, known as Nannie to so many local children, never missed a game or ski race and was always there to cheer for her children and grandchildren’s teams. She would often be found at Fryeburg Academy sporting events keeping her own scorebook to include in the scrapbooks she created for her children and grandchildren to be presented upon their high school graduation.
Nannie was beloved by so many and will be missed.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and doctors of the Memorial and Bridgton Hospitals as well as Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the loving care given to Donna.
Donna is survived by her husband of 59 years James Osgood; their three children, daughter Jodi Arnheiter and her husband, the late Jeffrey Arnheiter, of Novato, Calif.; daughter Shelley Walker and husband, Dwight, of Fryeburg and James Osgood II and wife, Andrea, of Fryeburg; four sisters, Greta George of Bartlett N.H.; Brenda Kier of Kearsarge, N.H.; Darlene Barrett of Conway, N.H.; and Roxanne Cox of North Conway; her beloved grandchildren, Meagan, Lyndsey, Makenzie, Vincent, Allison, Cody, Brylie, Gregory, Lakyn, Karylann and Alfie. Her great-grandchildren, Colson, Deagan, Landon, Caleb, Wesson, Asa, Hailey, Raelynn, Bryson, Alex, Zack, Shane and Finn.
Donna is predeceased by her half-brother Richard Durgin of South Paris, Maine.
A celebration of Donna’s life will be held later in the year.
Donna loved her animals and if you wish, please honor her memory by making a donation to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter 1389 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg, ME 04037 or an organization of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at woodfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.