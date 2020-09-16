David D. Doherty of Conway, N.H., passed away on Sept. 8, 2020, at the age of 80 with his family by his side.
Born Jan. 13, 1940, in Boston. David was the eldest son to the last Doris (Peterson) and William Doherty.
David is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jeanne (Davis) Doherty and daughter, Carolyn Maloof of North Reading, Mass.; David M. Doherty and his wife, Kathi, of Conway, N.H.; and Jared K. Doherty and his fiancee, Nicole of Bartlett, N.H.
David was predeceased by his parents, Doris and William; his sister Judith (Doherty) Brewster; and brothers, William Jr. and George Doherty.
After graduating Randolph High School in 1957, David joined the Massachusetts Army National Guard and later went on to graduate from Northeastern University with a bachelor of science degree and business administration.
David began his career with Pepsi Cola in the 1950s washing trucks for Charlie Copeland at Pepsi Cola of Milton, Mass. He went on to work for Pepsi Metro in Boston into the early 1960s. David's career took off when he became Sales Manager of Lover's Leap/Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. of Lynn, Mass.
He was later promoted to president/general manager under the ownership of Kendal Ham. In 1988, David acquired Varsity Beverage/Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Conway, N.H. David felt very fortunate to have both his sons, and wife, as officers in Varsity Beverage.
David was a huge asset to the Pepsi Cola Bottler franchises as he served on several industry boards and endless committees with Massachusetts and New Hampshire Soft Drink Associations, National Soft Drink Association and the Pepsi Cola Bottlers Association.
In addition to his professional career, David served for 17 years as police commissioner for the Conway Police Department. He served with four different police chiefs and watched the Department become the finest in the North Country.
In 1997, David was blessed to be chosen to serve on the Building Committee, alongside Monsignor Gerald Belanger, of Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway, N.H. Being on this committee was one of the most important involvements of David's life.
He was extremely proud of this endeavor. David continued to serve on the Finance Committee for the past 20 years. During David's time at Our Lady of the Mountains, he became a huge part of the Church Community gaining many lifelong friends, including the late Father Don Gauthier. David cherished their friendship together.
David was a man of many interests. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jeanne; salmon fishing in Alaska; boating on Long Lake and snowmobiling with his family. David also enjoyed countless motorcycle trips with his friends, Paul and John. They traveled from the Keys to Nova Scotia. David would also look forward to his Sunday afternoon bike rides with his brother, George. These were all cherished times in David's life.
David was also an integral member of the Mount Washington Valley Community and will be greatly missed.
Furber and White are entrusted with the funeral arrangements. There will be a private Mass and private burial to follow. There will be no calling hours per David's wishes. Jeanne understands how the COVID circumstances are hard for people.
The funeral home has a website, furberandwhite.com, which includes a guestbook. Please use it to share some memories with Jeanne — pleasant or funny. They will be her verbal photo album to read for years to come.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's name to Our Lady of the Mountains Capital Improvement Fund.
