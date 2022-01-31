On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, Christopher Richard Swan, “Chris,” beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, left this world and entered into eternity at the age of 61.
Chris was born on Sept. 28, 1960, in Milton, Mass., to Richard and Anna Swan. Chris was a man of many skills and talents, most notably a Master Electrician. Pursuing this career, he relocated to the Mount Washington Valley in 1988 to join the family business, Tamworth Electric.
Chris loved to tinker, and he was commonly found with tools in his hand working on one project or another. He enjoyed collecting his model cars and trains and was proud to show off his favorite pieces. He loved adventures, truly appreciating the journey and not just the destination.
His sense of humor was second-to-none, finding humor in almost all situations and desired to bring joy and laughter to all he interacted with. He was a lover of animals, both his own and those of his family and friends.
Above all, Chris will be remembered for his loyalty and devotion to those he loved, helping wherever he possibly could and consistently putting the needs of others before himself.
Chris was preceded in his passing by his father Richard, his brother Jeff, and his sister Marilyn.
He is survived by his wife Cindi; his children, Kevin, Nick, Corey, Crystal and Wendell; his grandchildren, Wesley, Logan, Ian, Connor, Brandi, Nora, Jackson, Adrean, Olivia, Bryce and Ashton; his mother Anna; his brothers, Ron and Tim; his sister Kathy; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Chris’s life will be held at a later date, yet to be scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.