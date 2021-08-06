Charles K. King, aka Charlie, Charlie Cheeseburger, Chuckles, Pop and Shenanigans, passed away July 31, 2021, in Lewiston, Maine. He was 64 years old.
He was predeceased by his parents Russell A. King and Joan D. King of Dover, N.H.; and his brothers, Wayne King, Russell King Jr., Ross “Rocky” King, Peter King and David King.
He is survived by his daughter Jessie King; and siblings Anna Salisbury and husband, Michael; Donald King and his wife, Karen; William “Walter” King; Faith King; and Hope Davis and her husband, John; along with 28 nieces and nephews and 32 grand-nieces and nephews.
Charlie traveled extensively throughout his life. He was born in Plattsburg, N.Y. He then moved to Dover, the Philippines, Washington State and back to New Hampshire while growing up. Before settling in Brownfield, Maine, as an adult, he loved visiting the islands of Jamaica, Hawaii, the Dominican Republic and many more. He dreamed of retirement in Costa Rica.
Charlie’s hobbies were many and varied. From riding his Harley through the White Mountains to collecting coins and swords — he was always into something. Charlie was a huge fan of the TV show “MASH” and he loved “The Three Stooges” and watching western movies.
Charlie lived life to the fullest. He was a devoted friend and preferred the company of hellraisers and beer drinkers.
Charlie and his constant canine companion Storm did everything together, whether it was canoeing down the Saco, driving around doing errands or just taking walks. They were well-known around town, Charlie for his sense of humor, and Storm for his tricks.
Charlie was a habitual blood donor, and also donated his organs. In lieu of flowers, blood donations can be made at your local Red Cross donation center in Charlie’s name.
All are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery at 43 Dover Point Road in Dover. Barbeque to follow at 59 6th St. in Dover.
