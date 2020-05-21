It is with a heavy heart, I announce the passing of Charles “Buddy” Dow on May 14, 2020, at Mineral Springs Nursing Home in Conway N.H.
He leaves behind his wife Joanne of 35 years. Also his children, Perry Dow and his girlfriend, Terry Beebe of Connecticut; Charles and Diane Dow of Chicopee, Mass.; and a daughter Lisa Dow of Chicopee, Mass.; also Stepson Andrew and Diane Bernier of Grafton, N.H.; and stepdaughter Jennifer and Danny Maslowski of Chicopee.
Also leaves five grandchildren, Charles Dow 4th, Jessica Dow, Emily Dow, Brooke Bernier and Brianna Maslowski.
He retired from Sears in Massachusetts after 38 years of service as a mechanic.
He also was a square-dance caller for several clubs in Massachusetts. Then moved to New Hampshire and called for Mount Washington Stompers in Conway and for Winnipesaukee Squares in Laconia, N.H.
A memorial service will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dogs in Harmony Rescue, 159 Cline Ridge Road, Winchester, TN 37398.
