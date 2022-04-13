Carola Grimburg Hadden, 88, of Glen, N.H., died quietly at home, Sunday, April 10, 2022, after a long period of declining health.
Born in Riga, Latvia, she was the daughter of Alice Bersin and Karl Grimus von Grimburg of Linz, Austria.
Carola came to New York in 1956 to visit a dear cousin and ended up meeting the love of her life, Harold F. Hadden, while searching for an apartment in Greenwich Village. They were married for 65 joyful and laughter-filled years.
In 1959, Carola and Harold moved to Glen to start a family together and to run a small motel, just south of Jackson, N.H., called Motel on the River.
Carola endured the war years and their aftermath in Germany and Austria and thus, embraced with fervor and gratitude, the freedom and security of her new life in the United States.
While running the motel with her husband, she managed to raise two happy, loving children. She shared with them her passion for reading and for appreciating music from Bach and Mozart to Brubeck and The Beatles. As a teenager in Europe, she had even learned much of her English by listening to and writing down the lyrics to American pop songs from the 1940s played on American Forces Radio.
She loved the outdoors, taking day hikes and cross-country skiing and relished swimming early and often in the Ellis River, the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Aziscoos, mostly in the company of her beloved children and grandsons.
Carola had high standards in all the truly important aspects of life and demanded much of herself and others. Above all, she loved her small family ferociously, and left an indelible impression on them, on her lifelong friends, as well as on pretty much anybody she had ever met. She was a spirited force to be enjoyed and reckoned with. She seemed to have a knack for making even strangers feel she was glad to see them.
In addition to her husband Harold, Carola is survived by her son Harold F. Hadden Jr.; and daughter Valerie Hadden-Mayer with husband, Paul and grandsons, Peter and Emmet Mayer, all of Glen.
She was predeceased by her younger sister, Gloria Grimburg of Vienna, Austria.
The family would like to thank the Mount Washington Valley Medical Community, especially the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County, for their devoted care.
