Carol A. (Dubois) Munroe

Carol A. (Dubois) Munroe, 80, of Albany, N.H., formerly of East Freetown, Mass., died Monday, March 27, 2023, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Munroe.

Born in New Bedford, Mass., daughter of the late Alphonse and Anna (Duff) Dubois, she grew up in New Bedford, Mass., and lived in East Freetown, Mass., for more than 25 years before moving to Albany in 1997.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.