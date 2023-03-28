Carol A. (Dubois) Munroe, 80, of Albany, N.H., formerly of East Freetown, Mass., died Monday, March 27, 2023, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Munroe.
Born in New Bedford, Mass., daughter of the late Alphonse and Anna (Duff) Dubois, she grew up in New Bedford, Mass., and lived in East Freetown, Mass., for more than 25 years before moving to Albany in 1997.
She was a very active member of Our Lady of the Mountains Parish, a member and current board member of the Mountain Meadow Snowmobile Club, a member of the Red Hat Society, a member of the Lions Club, a member of Catholic Engaged Encounter and couples club. Carol was also a volunteer at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.
Carol loved being a snowbird and spending her winters in Florida. She also enjoyed camping.
She is survived by her son Jeffrey R. Munroe and his wife, Michelle, of Rochester, Mass.; her brother Ernest Dubois of Henderson, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Janet Barriteau.
Her funeral will be held Monday, April 3, at 9 a.m. from the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals at 495 Park St. in New Bedford, followed by her Funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Church at 157 Middleboro Road in East Freetown, Mass., at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date. Visiting hours will be Sunday, April 2, from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to Southcoast VNA Hospice, Attn: Robin Pellitier, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719.
