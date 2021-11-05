Bruce David Poole, 79, of North Conway, N.H., passed away on Nov. 2, 2021.
Bruce grew up in South Boston and enjoyed his youth at the summer home of his parents Frank and Marjorie Poole.
As a young man, he worked construction in a family owned business. He worked on the John Hancock and Prudential building. He evolved in the sheet metal trade and became a skilled craftsman designing and installing ornamental copper on many fashionable homes all over Boston. Bruce had a severe injury to his leg and hip that disabled him from any of the trades he was skilled in.
Bruce moved to North Conway in 1985. He worked in odd jobs that he could accomplish for a few years. Bruce was very talented in mathematics and studied law. He became a paralegal and started working with the Carroll County Commission for the Disabled.
He went to St. Louis for a conference working on the American Disabilities Act in the early 1990s. Bruce’s skill and knowledge of the law helped develop many important parts of the Act.
In July 1994, Bruce received an invitation to the White House to attend a celebration of the fourth anniversary of the “American Disabilities Act” held at the White House on July 26, 1994. An honor he accepted. Bruce received a Christmas car from Hillary Clinton every year from 1996 to 2000.
Bruce has served the community of Conway and surrounding towns for many years. For over 30 years he has worked with people in a 12-step program to improve the lives of people who needed help.
Bruce’s experience in solving problems and social services has brightened a lot of grateful lives. He will be sorely missed by the numerous friends of Bill Wilson and the lives of so many others who benefited from his friendship.
He is survived by his sisters, Shirley Copp of Arizona; Patricia Fortier of Rhode Island; and Nancy Pace of Massachusetts as well as his close friends Ed and Joanne Roche of Center Conway.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.