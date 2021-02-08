Barbara (Kallin) Jackson, 79, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, peacefully with family by her side.
She was born on March 25, 1941, to Oscar and Martha (Tiede) Kallin in New Britain, Conn. Barbara attended the New Britain High School and later started her family in Connecticut.
She enjoyed gardening, yardsailing, shopping, baking, and most importantly spending time celebrating with family. You would always find her caring for her dogs and cats dearly as she had a deep love for animals.
Barbara lived in Tamworth, N.H., for many years where she built her foundation and always cared for those close to her.
She is predeceased by her husband of over 30 years George Jackson, and son Kenneth Johnson.
She is survived by her brother Robert “Bobby” Kallin; son Mark Johnson and fiancee, Debra; daughter Natalie Taylor and husband, Scott; son Steven Johnson; daughter Jennifer Peloquin and husband Marcel, and her beloved grandchildren: Hannah, Rachael (and partner Cody), Joseph, Robert, and Allison, as well as longtime friend, Diane Hayden and husband Dave.
Barbara will be greatly missed by those who knew her, but her spunky, sassy personality will live for many years to come.
Services will be held later in the spring.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at woodfuneralhome.org.
